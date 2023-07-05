Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

