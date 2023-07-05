Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 4.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

