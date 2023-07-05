Hi Line Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,185 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for 0.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.2 %

DINO stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.