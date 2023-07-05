High Note Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

