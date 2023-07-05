Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Update

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HKIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 7,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88. Hitek Global has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.46.

Institutional Trading of Hitek Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hitek Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Hitek Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

