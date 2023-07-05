HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as low as $19.30. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1,558 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.19%.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

See Also

