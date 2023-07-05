HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as low as $19.30. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1,558 shares trading hands.
HMN Financial Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 18.19%.
HMN Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in HMN Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.
HMN Financial Company Profile
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HMN Financial
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.