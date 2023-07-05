HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.02

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as low as $19.30. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 1,558 shares trading hands.

HMN Financial Stock Up 9.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.12.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 86,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 41.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

