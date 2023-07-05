HNI (NYSE:HNI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

HNI Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HNI opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. HNI has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HNI by 34.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,153,000 after buying an additional 545,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HNI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,087,000 after buying an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

