Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $118.13 million and $14.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.52 or 0.00027933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00102988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,870,500 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

