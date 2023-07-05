Hovde Group Downgrades Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Market Perform

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. Veritex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $998.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veritex by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,632,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,842,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veritex by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Veritex by 3,074.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 671,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

