HSBC Downgrades PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) to Hold

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNUF opened at $0.06 on Monday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Get PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. alerts:

About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. The company operates in two segments, Tower Rental, and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and Wireline Services. It leases space at its multi-tenant tower for wireless operators under long term lease agreements; and provides fiber optic network, as well as offers VSAT solution to facilitate communication access to remote locations.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.