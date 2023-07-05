HSBC Downgrades PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) to Hold

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNUF opened at $0.06 on Monday. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.
About PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk.
