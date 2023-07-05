Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyperfine by 147.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine Price Performance

Shares of Hyperfine stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Hyperfine has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a negative net margin of 775.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyperfine will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hyperfine from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

