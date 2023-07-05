Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.053 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

