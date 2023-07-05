Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3 %

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.58. The company had a trading volume of 67,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,203. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

