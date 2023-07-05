immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

immatics biotechnologies GmbH (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

immatics biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of IMTXW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,371. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83. immatics biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Get immatics biotechnologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On immatics biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTXW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of immatics biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of immatics biotechnologies by 3,293.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 754,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 732,354 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for immatics biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for immatics biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.