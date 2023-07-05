Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,199. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $879.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Immatics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

