Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.
Immatics Price Performance
Shares of Immatics stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,199. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $879.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.
Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Immatics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
