Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 622 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 142,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,785. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

