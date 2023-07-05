Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,101,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,304,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 210,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

