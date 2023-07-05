Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVES traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. 6,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

