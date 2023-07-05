ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 183,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

(Free Report

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.