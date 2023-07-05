Insider Buying: LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) Insider Purchases 87,954 Shares of Stock

LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK – Free Report) insider Domenic Panaccio bought 87,954 shares of LARK Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$113,900.43 ($75,933.62).

LARK Distilling Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About LARK Distilling

Lark Distilling Co Ltd engages in the production, marketing, distribution, and sale of craft spirits. The company operates through three segments: Whisky, Gin, and Other. It also offers brandy and liqueurs. The company was formerly known as Australian Whisky Holdings Limited and changed its name to Lark Distilling Co Ltd in May 2020.

