Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 3,300 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £5,115 ($6,491.94).

Jane Tufnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Jane Tufnell bought 3,215 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £5,144 ($6,528.75).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OIT stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 157 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 46,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,465. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.80. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 147 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.35). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 162.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.61.

