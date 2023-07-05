Insider Selling: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Sells 81 Shares of Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $22,912.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,111.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Biogen Stock Up 0.2 %

Biogen stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.85 and its 200 day moving average is $286.75. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $703,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

