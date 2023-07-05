Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 25,574 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 25,574 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $156,768.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,731.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 609,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $64.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $48,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

