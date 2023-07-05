Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $279,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.6 %

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. 1,204,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

