Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total value of $279,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11.
Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.6 %
Ceridian HCM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. 1,204,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,900. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
