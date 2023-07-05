Insider Selling: InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Insider Sells 2,101 Shares of Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 2,101 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $15,253.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,675.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicole Damato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of InnovAge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $30,379.44.

InnovAge Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of INNV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,963. The firm has a market cap of $983.32 million, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

