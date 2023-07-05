Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

International Seaways Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. 512,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.82%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in International Seaways by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

