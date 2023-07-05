Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Major Shareholder Sells 6,885,415 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE SVV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 1,281,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,142. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

About Savers Value Village

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.