Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells 424 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 424 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $19,978.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,684.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33.

On Monday, May 8th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $59,715.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $15,324.75.

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.65. 430,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,869. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $75.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

