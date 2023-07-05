Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $28,091.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,678.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
VeriSign Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $222.45. 446,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
