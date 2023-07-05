Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells 608,798 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $11,615,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,826,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00.

VERX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $18.53. 345,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 71,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Vertex by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vertex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

