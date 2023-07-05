Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $232.00. 551,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after acquiring an additional 73,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

