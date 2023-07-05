Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 26.2% in June

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.14. 198,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,337. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.86. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $350,862,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 387,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,220,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

