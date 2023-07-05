Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Short Interest Up 24.7% in June

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ICE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. 1,091,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

