Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.80. 194,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,196. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

