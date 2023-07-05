Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.

IKTSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.8454 dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.34%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

