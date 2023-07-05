Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,700.00.
IKTSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Intertek Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $56.77.
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
