Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,735,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 96,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,985.1 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

