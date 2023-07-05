Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in June

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,735,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 96,072,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15,985.1 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.