Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.30

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 1410539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 873,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

