Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,822,660. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.42. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

