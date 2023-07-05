Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.42. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
