Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $370.29 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

