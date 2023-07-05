IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.50.

IQVIA stock opened at $221.07 on Friday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

