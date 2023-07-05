iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,229. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.