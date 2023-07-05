iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Kooman & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of Kooman & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 1,568,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

