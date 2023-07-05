iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,095 shares. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

