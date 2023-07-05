iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.56. 337,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,069. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

