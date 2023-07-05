iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.9% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

