iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.58

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 614282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

