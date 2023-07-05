iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.58

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 614282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
