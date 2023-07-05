iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lessened by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,546 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Gold Trust worth $52,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.46. 1,940,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,207. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.