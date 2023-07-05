iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,398,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 117,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,146. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.50.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

